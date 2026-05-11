Sandra Bullock shares first-ever Mother's Day photo alongside sweet tribute

Bullock's mom passed away in 2000 from colon cancer, long before Bullock became a mom via adoption

Sandra Bullock is celebrating her first Mother’s Day on social media.

On Sunday, May 10, the Oscar-winning actress took to her newly-created Instagram account to share a tribute to all mothers — including her own late mom Helga Meyer — marking her first-ever Mother’s Day post on social media since joining the platform last month.

“To all the mamas… No matter how you came to be, Happy Mother’s Day,” wrote Bullock, 61, in the caption. “We are all bound by this honor of a lifetime,” she added.

Bullock shared a photo of her late grandmother, whom she lovingly calls Omi — the German word for grandmother. She also shared a throwback photograph of her late mother with Bullock and her younger sister Gesine as toddlers. The famous sisters’ mother passed away from colon cancer at age 58 due to colon cancer.

The Blind Side actress continued in her caption, “Mom and Omi, thank you for teaching me. We miss you… Sorry I was such a brat.”

Finally, Bullock also shared a rare throwback photograph of her own children, Louis Bardo Bullock, 16, and Laila Bullock, 11 — both of whom Bullock adopted.

The Miss Congeniality star has previously opened up about becoming a mother in her 40s. “I don’t know why that was the only route, but I’m so glad the universe had me wait,” she said on Red Table Talk in 2022. “Had me wait even though I was anxious and I was eager — and it went, ‘Nope, you’re not going to do it the way you think you’re going to do it.”