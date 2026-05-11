Friend claims 'TOWIE' killed Jake Hall after star's sudden death at 35

Shocking details have emerged about the sudden death of Towie star Jake Hall

Shocking details have emerged about the sudden death of Towie star Jake Hall, which took place last week.

One of Hall's friends claimed that he had made a number of suicide attempts before his death, while other friends, including his ex-partner Misse Beqiri, believe his death was accidental.

Hall was reportedly found dead at the age of 35 at a holiday villa in Mallorca on Thursday, with Spanish authorities investigating claims he may have suffered a fatal head injury after crashing into a glass door.

He also suffered head and neck wounds after apparently running through a patio door during a party at the £200-a-night Majorcan villa, investigators say.

A friend said that Hall, who was subject to a court-ordered 'contact ban' relating to Beqiri in 2018 after they split, was: 'killed by Towie.'

He said: 'Jake was killed by TOWIE. Being famous and rich was the worst thing that could have happened to him. Being on the show was the worst thing he could have done, it sent him off the rails. He was very up and down and had a real problem with booze and drugs.

'He made a suicide attempt around two years ago and there were some times before that where he had said that he was going to kill himself as well. There were a few attempts. We weren't sure if it was about attention but he was distressed for sure.

'He was very down and the drugs and alcohol had gone from being fun to actually breaking him. He was a beautiful boy but so lonely and so lost.'

The source adds that they were not surprised by reports that he was partying with strangers through the night when he died.

Jake Hall's close pal Ryan Thomas also shared the heartfelt final messages the star sent him, just days before his tragic death at the age of 35.

Ryan, whose fiancée Lucy Mecklenburgh is close friends with Jake's ex Chloe Lewis, shared a video of himself and the star dressed in matching white suits as they partied together.