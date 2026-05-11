TOWIE star James Argent says Jake Hall 'lifted him up' during difficult times

Hall was reportedly found dead at the age of 35 at a holiday villa in Mallorca on Thursday

Reality star James Argent has expressed his love for his 'dear mate' Jake Hall, saying he loves and misses him deeply following his sudden death at the age of 35.

The former The Only Way Is Essex star, known as 'Arg' took to Instagram to honour his co-star, admitting he already misses him terribly and praising him as a kind soul.

Beneath the video, Argent wrote: "I've been processing the loss of my dear mate Jake. Watching videos, looking through photos, listening to voice notes and reading messages from our friendship. It hurts real bad.

"This footage was taken around four years ago as I'd just hit a huge weight-loss goal. Jake was so proud of me, he organised a full shoot with a videographer/photographer using his own clothing designs at his studio in east London."

Argent recalled feeling "unsure" about the photoshoot but revealed that Hall "insisted", adding: "He did this because he wanted me to finally feel good about myself. He gave me so much confidence. He spent the day raising me up."

"We didn't stop laughing and had so much fun together. I'm so lucky to have this beautiful memory.

"Jake had infectious energy and was one of a kind. Love and miss my mate so much."

The tribute comes after one of Hall's friends claimed that he had made a number of suicide attempts before his death, while other friends, including his ex-partner Misse Beqiri, believe his death was accidental.

Hall was reportedly found dead at the age of 35 at a holiday villa in Mallorca on Thursday, with Spanish authorities investigating claims he may have suffered a fatal head injury after crashing into a glass door.

He also suffered head and neck wounds after apparently running through a patio door during a party at the £200-a-night Majorcan villa, investigators say.

A friend said that Hall, who was subject to a court-ordered 'contact ban' relating to Beqiri in 2018 after they split, was: 'killed by Towie.'