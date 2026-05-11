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Victoria Beckham receives bittersweet reminder of Brooklyn on Mother's Day

The former Spice Girl and her husband David Beckham remain estranged from their eldest son Brooklyn
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 11, 2026

Victoria Beckham receives bittersweet reminder of Brooklyn on Mother&apos;s Day
The fashion designer recently addressed one of Brooklyn's claims about her

Victoria Beckham’s Mother’s Day celebration came with a bittersweet reminder of her estranged son, Brooklyn Peltz-Beckham.

The former Spice Girl marked the US holiday on Sunday, May 10, with a sweet tribute from her husband David Beckham. But one sentimental detail appeared to quietly nod to their strained relationship with their eldest son.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the football icon praised Victoria as “the best mum,” sharing a throwback photo of her from a pregnancy. The fashion designer then reposted the tribute to her own Instagram Stories, as well as a picture of the thoughtful gift her husband had arranged for her.

Alongside a lavish bouquet of white roses sat a set of five baby hand and foot casts, a touching keepsake representing each of the couple’s four children, including Brooklyn, 26, Romeo, 23, Cruz, 20, and Harper, 14 . It is unclear, however, who the fifth cast belongs to.

Victoria Beckham receives bittersweet reminder of Brooklyn on Mothers Day
Victoria Beckham receives bittersweet reminder of Brooklyn on Mothers Day

The post comes as Brooklyn’s relationship with his family remains strained. Tensions came to a head in January when Brooklyn posted a lengthy statement on his Instagram Stories, accusing his parents of toxic behaviour and expressing his desire to separate himself from the Beckham family brand.

Last week, Victoria addressed the so-called “Brand Beckham” during an appearance on Emma Grede’s Aspire podcast, where she insisted building their global empire “was never their intention” and maintained she was never a “pushy parent.” 

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