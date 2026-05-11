King Charles ‘in hurry' to start next big plans amid cancer treatment

King Charles, who ascended to the throne in 2022 following the death of his mother Elizabeth II, has had to face tumultuous time in the very first few years of his reign.

The monarch had to only step into his mother’s seven decades old shoes but also do it while facing intense scrutiny, controversies, family drama and serious health battles.

Although, Charles earned a very important win for the monarchy after easing tensions between the UK and US following his successful State Visit with Trump, royal aides reveal that the King is already moving onto his next big mission.

According to royal expert Jennie Bond, Charles has earned the most admiration on the international stage not only during his US visit but also during various other diplomatic events particularly in Canada.

A palace source revealed that Charles is “driven by duty” and “service” despite his cancer battle.

“Those objectives that we set ourselves were achieved, and I think at the end of it we felt it had gone well,” the source said.

Moreover, Bond noted to The Mirror that the King “still seems in a hurry to get as much done as he can during what will inevitably be a relatively short reign”.

He is not stopping to “relish” his win or his accomplishment over handling the first four difficult years of his reign. He is expected to travel to Antigua and Barbuda in the Autumn, where he will once again play a key role at Chogm in his role as head of the Commonwealth.

The monarch has proven to be a strong diplomat and he wants to use his skill set his own legacy, which is challenging since it follows after 70 years of Elizabeth II.