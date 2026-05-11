Princess Eugenie ‘will not invite' father Andrew to private celebrations

King Charles’s two nieces had been embroiled in months of distress as their two parents Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson scandals forced them into hiding out of the public view.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie were both keeping a low-profile until Buckingham Palace shared the delightful news about a new baby on the way for the younger York sister.

There were strong speculations about Beatrice and Eugenie that they would be facing a similar fate of their parents, but things seemed to have turned around for them. And even though their royal status is now under the King’s protection, the sisters’ relationship with their parents, especially the disgraced ex-prince doesn’t show any signs of improving.

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond expressed that royal babies are “happy events” and most people would be wishing Eugenie well after the tensions of past year. She noted that even though Andrew and Sarah would be delighted by the news, the “state of their relationship with both Eugenie and Beatrice remains unknown”.

Bond also claimed that Eugenie and her husband Jack are “hunkering down together and getting on with nurturing and expanding their family unit” away from the noise of scandals and controversies.

The former prince received the news of his new grandchild via his ex-wife Fergie, suggesting that Eugenie has no intention to speak to her father.

It is possible that when the time comes for the new-born’s christening, Eugenie would not invite her father to the event unlike her sister Princess Beatrice to avoid any more drama and unnecessary attention.