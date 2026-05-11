Bonnie Tyler's friend Liberto Mealha shares alarming update on singer's health battle

Bonnie Tyler most recent record was 2021's 'The Best Is Yet to Come'

Bonnie Tyler's long-time friend Liberto Mealha has shared further details about her health, revealing that the legendary singer was resuscitated after going into cardiac arrest as doctors attempted to bring her out of an induced coma.

News of the singer's health woes first emerged on Wednesday following reports she had undergone emergency bowel surgery, respected Portuguese daily Correio da Manha has reported.

The Welsh songstress, 74, will remain in the induced coma in an intensive care unit at Faro Hospital until medics manage to control the 'serious infection' she is suffering caused by a perforated intestine, the paper said.

Despite the emergency, Mealha shared that doctors are 'positive' she will recover soon.

Mr Mealha, who first met the Total Eclipse of the Heart singer when he opened a well-known Albufeira nightclub in the eighties near to the artist's holiday home, said last week:

'She started feeling unwell during a concert in London and went to a doctor for tests, but they didn't detect anything there.

'She decided to travel to the Algarve, where she began to feel severe abdominal pain.

'Two days later, she went to a private hospital, which urgently transferred her to the hospital in Faro because her appendix had burst and she needed emergency surgery.'

The singer had been scheduled for over two dozen shows across Europe throughout 2026. She was set to perform two shows later this month. First on May 22 at the SummerLUST Music Festival in Għaxaq, Malta, and then on May 30 in Wiesmoor, Germany.

Throughout her career, Tyler has released 18 studio albums. Her most recent record was 2021's The Best Is Yet to Come.