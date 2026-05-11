Prince William decides to take major security risk for crucial event

Prince William has already worked out a master plan for his reign and he has hinted at the major changes that the monarchy will see in the future.

However, there are certain traditions that the Prince of Wales has vowed to continue even if it costs a major challenge for his security detail, especially after he becomes King.

William is known to be an avid football fan and supports the club Aston Villa with pride. He had made several appearances at matches also bringing along his eldest son Prince George.

Although, when William becomes King, his security detail would be upgraded and it would be much harder for them to maintain the protocol in such a public setting with higher level security. According to people close in his circles, this will not be something that will hold back William to attend the matches.

“Security will always be a factor. He won’t be a matchday regular, but in the big moments, the crucial games, he will be there,” royal correspondent Daniela Relph told Express.co.uk.

On Friday, the future King was seen celebrating from the stands at Villa Park alongside club ambassador Ahmed Elmohamady after Aston Villa secured a place in the Europa League final.

He appeared over the moon over the achievement and for a second forgot he was a royal while celebrating the win.

The expert noted that William has “nailed his colours firmly and publicly to Aston Villa and that won’t change, whatever the job”. Moreover, the Prince is also patron and former President of the Football Association, so it wouldn’t be out of place for him to drop by every now and then.