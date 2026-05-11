 
Geo News

David Beckham's luxury dinner with Romeo echoes memorable outing with Brooklyn

David and Victoria's relationship with their son Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz is reportedly strained
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 11, 2026

In 2018, David and Brooklyn enjoyed dinner at the triple Michelin star restaurant Sukiyabashi Jiro in Tokyo, prepared by chef Jiro Ono
In 2018, David and Brooklyn enjoyed dinner at the triple Michelin star restaurant Sukiyabashi Jiro in Tokyo, prepared by chef Jiro Ono

David Beckham enjoyed a lovely dinner outing with his second born son, Romeo Beckham, amid his ongoing cold war with Brooklyn Beckham.

While the former Manchester United star has kept the world waiting for his response to the feud, reportedly confirmed by his eldest son, he enjoyed Japanese cuisine at a swanky sushi restaurant in Mayfair on Saturday alongside Romeo. 

After enjoying the scrumptious meal, David shared a picture with Romeo along with the caption: 'A lovely dinner with my boy.'

For those unversed, the restaurant has only nine counter seats and a private dining room, while a meal costs £420 per head, with optional sake or wine pairings available from £150 a head. 

David's relationship with his son Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz is reportedly strained, with the couple even snubbing David's 50th birthday celebrations and his knighthood.

The budding chef also allegedly claimed that his parents and his siblings Romeo, 23, Cruz, 21, and Harper, 14, are 'performative.' 

Interestingly, before the fall out, David and Brooklyn also shared a love for Japanese cuisine, even enjoying sushi during the budding chef's 21st birthday celebrations.

In 2018, David and Brooklyn enjoyed dinner at the triple Michelin star restaurant Sukiyabashi Jiro in Tokyo, prepared by chef Jiro Ono.

At the time Brooklyn shared a snap from the outing on Instagram, writing: 'Wow… my dad promised me he would bring me here, and today he surprised me with the most amazing dinner ever. Thank you very much Jiro son.'

Bonnie Tyler's friend Liberto Mealha shares alarming update on singer's health battle
Bonnie Tyler's friend Liberto Mealha shares alarming update on singer's health battle
Victoria Beckham receives bittersweet reminder of Brooklyn on Mother's Day
Victoria Beckham receives bittersweet reminder of Brooklyn on Mother's Day
TOWIE star James Argent says Jake Hall 'lifted him up' during difficult times
TOWIE star James Argent says Jake Hall 'lifted him up' during difficult times
Friend claims 'TOWIE' killed Jake Hall after star's sudden death at 35
Friend claims 'TOWIE' killed Jake Hall after star's sudden death at 35
Sandra Bullock shares first-ever Mother's Day photo alongside sweet tribute
Sandra Bullock shares first-ever Mother's Day photo alongside sweet tribute
Tom Brady gets back at Kevin Hart during Netflix roast
Tom Brady gets back at Kevin Hart during Netflix roast
Martin Short opens up on daughter Katherine's death: ‘Nightmare'
Martin Short opens up on daughter Katherine's death: ‘Nightmare'
Mother's Day was a chance to get close for Cardi B, Stefon Diggs
Mother's Day was a chance to get close for Cardi B, Stefon Diggs