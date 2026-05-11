'Ginny & Georgia' star Brianne Howey announces second pregnancy

Brienne Howey first became a mom to a baby girl in 2023

Brianne Howey just made a very special Mother’s Day announcement.

The Ginny & Georgia star, 36, is expecting baby number two with her husband, Matt Ziering, 40. Howey announced the news in an Instagram post on Sunday, May 10, sharing a picture of her holding her baby bump.

“Here we grow again,” she wrote in the caption alongside a yellow heart emoji, mirroring the hue of her baby bump picture in which she is wearing a radiant yellow strapless dress, her golden locks matching. “Happy Mother’s Day!” the expecting mom added.

Several of her Ginny & Georgia family members flooded the comments section with messages of support. Antonia Gentry, who plays Howey’s on-screen daughter Ginny, left multiple teary-eyed emojis, while Chelsea Clark, who portrays Norah, wrote, “Wow congrats!!!!!”

Showrunner Debra J. Fisher added, “Baby two looks good on you.”

Howey and Ziereg, who tied the knot in 2021 after dating for seven years, welcomed their first child together in June 2023. “My whole world just got a whole lot sweeter. And smaller,” Howey announced on Instagram at the time.

“Welcome my little love,” she added alongside a picture of the baby girl sleeping on her chest.