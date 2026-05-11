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Vernon Kay reacts to separation from Tess Daly on live radio

The former couple said that they will continue to support their daughters together as parents
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 11, 2026

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay have ended their 23 years of marriage
Tess Daly and Vernon Kay have ended their 23 years of marriage

Vernon Kay reacted to his separation from wife Tess Daly during his radio show on Monday. 

The former couple shocked fans after announcing the end of their marriage after 23 years together in a joint statement, saying the decision was made with mutual understanding.

However, they also said that they will continue to support their daughters, Phoebe and Amber, together as parents.

Speaking on his Radio Two show, he thanked well-wishers for their support, saying: 'I just want to say on behalf of myself and Tess, thank you, thank you for all your well-wishes it's been greatly appreciated.'


A source close to the pair told the publication: 'After they released the statement, Vernon and Tess took a moment to toast each other and their futures.

'They only want the best for each other and their family. There has been no big fallout, more a gradual growing apart and wanting different things.

'They have vowed to stay friends and to keep things classy when it comes to the split and any future interviews they give. They only want the best for each other.'

The couple, married in September 2003 and share two daughters, said there are no other parties involved in the decision.

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