Princess Beatrice's stepson makes surprise appearance amid personal crisis

Princess Beatrice has been embroiled in a personal distress since the past few months following the humiliating fallout of her parents Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson amid her marital woes with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

In her recent appearances, Beatrice appeared visibly upset and anxious, even when she was seen with her sister Princess Eugenie, who announced her third pregnancy.

Amid all her distress, Beatrice was treated to an adorable footage of her “bonus son” as International Mother’s Day was celebrated on Sunday.

The 37-year-old royal, mum to two small daughter four-year-old Sienna and one-year-old Athena, is also step mother to 10-year-old Christopher “Wolfie” Woolf, who is the son of Edo and his ex Dara Huang.

Dara took to social media to share a throwback clip of baby Wolfie being doted on.

“Did anyone else see him give my friend ‘the eye’? 10 years of being able to look at these eyes,” Dara wrote. “So happy to be your Mom and so grateful for my mom.”

The architect added, “I can never be as good as she was but I am always trying. A day to give thanks to mothers and also a day to celebrate being able to be your mom,” adding “HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY!!!”

King Charles’s niece has often spoken about her special relationship with Woolfie. She told The London Standard in 2021 that she considers it a “great honour” to be his stepmom.

Moreover, on UK’s Mothering Sunday in March, Dara also shared a handmade card he made for Beatrice.

She wrote, “I taught him how to draw a [bee emoji],” a reference to Beatrice’s nickname.