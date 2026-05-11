GTA 6 fans are convinced they know EXACT day Trailer 3 drops—here's why

GTA 6 hype is getting palpable as the release date is approaching, and eagle-eyed fans have been looking for every single detail to trace trailer 3 release date.

Let’s dive deep to decode all the buzz online, especially on Reddit and in an upcoming issue of Game Informer.

Next week, fans are hoping to get a cover story in Game Informer magazine.

The publication has been the flag bearer for past big reveals for Rockstar titles.

The hopes are further backed by a recent email sent out by Game Informer.

The synopsis read: “On the magazine side of things, we’ve basically shipped our next issue, and we’re so excited to reveal that [REDACTED] [REDACTED] [REDACTED] [REDACTED] will be gracing its cover next week.

"But don’t tell my bosses I told you that…”

And this was enough to spill the beans, as GTA fans are convinced now that the next issue will be carrying GTA 6 cover story.

Another buzzing speculation on social media GTA 6 fans can’t get enough of is a subreddit post.

The post that is making rounds on the social media platforms is somewhat reliant on astronomy.

One Reddit fan has gone to the extent of exploring the Trailer 3 release date.

This latest fan theory, though more astronomical in nature, has fans talking about it.

Remember, GTA 6 has now become the most anticipated game of the decade.

The fact is Rockstar Games, the game’s official developer, has so far released two trailers and a small number of screenshots over the period of three years.

As the GTA 6 release date approaches fast, this summer one could expect a full throttle marketing cycle by Rockstar, as hinted by Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick in a recent public appearance.

A Reddit user with the handle JalapenoPoppers24 has gone to a mind-blowing level, drawing a chart based on the planetary positions for each Rockstar Games trailer dropped since 2007.

The Redditor, after using all the data, predicted trailer 3 release date, using the ‘astronomy charts’ for May 14, 2026, at 11 AM EDT.





GTA 6 is slated for release on November 19, 2026.