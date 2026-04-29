GTA 6 trailer 3: Here's every clue that it may be just days away

GTA 6 hype is skyrocketing as the release date approaches closer, with fans keeping an eye on every inch of detail surrounding Grand Theft Auto 6.

GTA 6 first trailer was released on December 4, 2023, following the release of trailer 2 on May 6, 2025, by developer Rockstar Games.

Since then, GTA fans have been left with one choice they normally always do: speculate, investigate and then draw a connection just to satisfy their eagerness that something new is coming.

Let’s find out all the buzz surrounding the game of the decade, Grand Theft Auto 6, trailer 3, and why fans are speculating about its release coming out soon.

The buzz gained momentum in recent weeks after a large number of GTA fans started dropping hints that the next trailer might arrive at the end of April or in the first week of May. Why?

Well, it has a history linked to these GTA fan theories.

The biggest clue is Take-Two’s announcement on April 23 about the fourth quarter earnings call scheduled for May 22, 2026.

It’s all about numerology, at least at GTA fans’ end.

Historically, Rockstar has dropped the previous two trailers or made big announcements in the days close to an earnings call.

Let’s take it by record: the first trailer of GTA 6 was released on May 6, 2025, and then on May 15, Take-Two’s Q4 2025 earnings call took place.

Further, what draws similarities is when Rockstar dropped a major announcement of a delay on November 6, 2025; that was the same day as a Take-Two earnings call event happened.

So, one can easily track whenever GTA 6 dropped major news, it has always been around a new financial call.

That’s the reason why GTA fans believe and are buzzing on social media platforms about a possible GTA 6 trailer 3 in the next few weeks ahead of Take-Two’s May 22 earnings call.

And don’t forget, it’s already been a year now since the last trailer was dropped.

If things remain on track for the winter launch, it’s likely that this summer marketing blitz, GTA fans might see another trailer coming out.