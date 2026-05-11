TOWIE ends episode with emotional tribute to late Jake Hall, Jordan Wright

TOWIE shared a heartfelt tribute to Jake Hall and Jordan Wright during Sunday night's episode

The Only Way Is Essex, TOWIE shared a heartfelt tribute to Jake Hall and Jordan Wright during Sunday night's episode.

Hall was reportedly found dead at the age of 35 at a holiday villa in Mallorca on Thursday, with Spanish authorities investigating claims he may have suffered a fatal head injury after crashing into a glass door.

He also suffered head and neck wounds after apparently running through a patio door during a party at the £200-a-night Majorcan villa, investigators say.

Jake rose to fame on TOWIE in 2015 as a friend of Vas J Morgan and the ex-boyfriend of Chloe Lewis. He was a regular on the reality TV series from series 14 to series 17.

Now, the ITV2 show shared an onscreen dedication to the two late stars after the credits rolled on the latest episode.

The message read: 'In Memory to Jordan Wright 1992 to 2026. In Memory of Jake Hall 1990 to 2026.' Shortly before Jake's death, Jordan was found dead after drowning in a drainage canal in Thalang District, Phuket on March 14.

Jordan, 33, starred in eight episodes of MTV's Ex On The Beach in 2017 and 17 episodes of TOWIE the following year.

Jake's ex Misse Beqiri has shared a devastating tribute on Instagram, following his death aged 35.

The Swedish model shares daughter River, eight, with the late TV personality, who shot to fame on the reality programme in 2015, starring from series 14 to 18.

Jake Hall's close pal Ryan Thomas also shared the heartfelt final messages the star sent him, just days before his tragic death.