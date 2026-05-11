Queen Camilla steps back as King takes decision for Beatrice, Eugenie

King Charles took a stern step for his two nieces Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie after he received a delightful news from the Yorks, following months of turmoil.

Queen Camilla has been “instrumental” in the monarch’s strict action for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, owing to his humiliating and disgraceful allegations of sex offence against underage girls and the close ties with paedophile Jeffery Epstein.

After months of uncertainty regarding Beatrice and Eugenie’s royal status, Buckingham Palace made the announcement of Eugenie’s third pregnancy with a message from the King that he was “delighted” by the news.

However, it was odd that Queen Camilla was not mentioned especially since the “King and Queen” were both mentioned in the statement expressing solidarity with Andrew’s “alleged” victims.

According to the Mail on Sunday, the Queen Consort “took a back seat on the scandal for quite a while out of deference to the King’s familial loyalties and to his health. But as the King’s health has improved she was instrumental in pushing him to act.”

She does not agree with the King’s decision about his two nieces and believes that they should too be excluded from the royal line.

“Her attitude is that they are all a stain on the monarchy,” a source told the MoS’s Barbara Davies.