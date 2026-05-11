Travis Barker pays touching tribute to wife Kourtney Kardashian on big day

Travis Barker celebrated his wife Kourtney Kardashian on the special occasion of Mother’s Day, with a sweet glimpse into their life together.

The 50-year-old musician took to Instagram on Sunday, May 10, and shared a sentimental post with a carousel of pictures featuring the reality star with her kids, and the caption, “Mama, we love you more than words could ever say. Happy Mother's Day@kourtneykardash.”

Travis’ post included pictures of their combined family with Kourtney’s children Mason, 16, Penelope, 13, and Reign, 11, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick as well as her toddler Rocky Thirteen, whom she shares with the Blink-182 drummer.

More pictures also showed Kourtney’s little sister Kylie Jenner, as well as Atiana De La Hoya, the daughter of Barker's ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, with professional boxer Oscar De La Hoya.

The Lemme founder shares a sweet bond with Travis’ other kids from even before their marriage. Speaking about their combined family, Kourtney previously said on The Kardashians, "I feel like blending, in the beginning, is a lot of adjusting for each person. Us in their space and then us being out of our space and into a new space. But it's really good.”

Adjusting in the new arrangement, she noted, “It's new, all living together in one house, which is nice. It is change but I think we're at a really amazing place with it.”