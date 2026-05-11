Andrew ‘shaken’ after latest incident: Urgent meeting held at Palace

Andrew has been left devastated by the latest incident that caused major trouble for the royal family amid his security talks.

The 66-year-old former prince was allegedly horrified by the masked-man threat, which raised eyebrows among concerns about his security.

However, experts warn that enhanced security will spark backlash from Britons, who have already mounted pressure on the King and the royal family to take decisive steps against the disgraced royal even though the monarch has already stripped him of his royal tiles and patronages.

His exit from the royal lodge has, somehow, sparked a serious security threat for the former Duke of York.

Norfolk Police arrested Alex Jenkinson, 39, who has since been charged and pleaded not guilty to harassment offences.

Alex Jenkinson, aged 39 and of Stowmarket, Suffolk has since been charged with two counts of using threatening, abusive or insulting words, according to the officials.

A royal expert has explained andrew's situation after the latest breach, saying: "The recent scary masked man confrontation has left him shaken and worried for his safety."

The unexpected situation has caused urgent meeting at the Palace surrounding Andrew's security.

"There are rumours he wants his old security back, although he was unscathed," British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told Fox News Digital.

His private protection officer dealt with the confrontation and aftermath. There are also fences, CCTV, and a security gate installed at Sarah Ferguson's ex-husband's property to keep him safe.

Royal broadcaster Ian Pelham Turner rvealed the outlet that the monarch "partly funds his private security team."

It was lucky that "one of his paid-for private security team was with him" at the time of the incident, arguing that the security team "may have to be increased to strengthen his safety."

"Personally, every citizen in Britain should feel safe and protected, especially highly well-known figures, and so Andrew should be given more protection, otherwise more attempts could be made on his life, which would cause distress and disarray within the royal family," he said.

However Fordwihich beleives, "This is totally to be expected because the public is absolutely disgusted regarding his despicable behavior."

"Instead of wanting more security, he should really stay in sort of a house arrest just keep to himself and not even go out. Then he wouldn’t have to face the public or have these worries. That would be the decent thing to do, but he’s not renowned for doing decent things."

Chard conceded that "Andrew’s Epstein ties, arrest and police investigation have made him a target," but said that "many believe he is privately more than adequately protected."

Reviewing Pricnesses Beatrice and Eugenie's security is one thing, but talk of reinstating Met Police armed protection is already sparking public backlash, and understandably so, according to Chard.

"Realistically, his security status won’t change. That ship has sailed. And if it did, the public and Prince Harry would almost certainly have something to say about it. The security debate will come up from time to time. Andrew will continue to sleep with one eye open," claimed espert.