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Kensington Palace issues statement as Princess Kate heads to Italy

Kate Middleton returns to spotlight as King Charles key ally after painful period of life
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 11, 2026

Kensington Palace issues statement as Princess Kate heads to Italy
Kensington Palace issues statement as Princess Kate heads to Italy 

Catherine, the Princess of Wales, made a strong comeback with her first overseas royal tour after dealing with painful health woes.

As the future Queen is set to begin her much-awaited two-day Northern Italy tour, Kensington Palace issued a statement.

However, the update from Wales' team was about Prince William's poignant outing in Birmingham.

The Palace's official said, "Today, marking Mental Health Awareness Week by opening a new James' Place centre in BIRMINGHAM."

Kensington Palace issues statement as Princess Kate heads to Italy

The centre aims to offer free and life-saving treatment to men with suicidal problems across the country.

With her passion project, The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, the Princess of Wales is set to perform a series of meaningful engagements from May 13 to May 14.

Her team said, "The Princess is very much looking forward to visiting Italy next week and seeing first-hand how the Reggio Emilia approach creates environments where nature and loving human relationships come together to support children’s development."

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