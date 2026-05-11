Elsie Hewitt reflects on first Mother's Day amid woes with Pete Davidson

Elsie Hewitt reflects on motherhood on first Mother's Day after baby

Elsie Hewitt marked her first Mother’s Day this year amid reportedly a tough time in her relationship with Pete Davidson, as they have encountered certain issues recently.

The 30-year-old model took to Instagram on Sunday, May 10, and shared a carousel of pictures featuring images from the beginning of her motherhood journey.

In the caption Hewitt penned, "We’re all here because of a mother’s sacrifice to make herself your first home. I got to be Scottie’s, Greatest honor of my life. Happy mother’s day."

The internet star’s series of pictures featured cute moments with her 4-month-old daughter Scottie Rose, which left her followers in awe.

While Hewitt focused on herself and the baby in the post, Davidson was not a part of her tribute post, making fans curious about the status of their relationship.

This comes after the celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi reported that the Saturday Night Live alum and Hewitt are now living separately while they try to figure out a way of moving forward.

The new parents seem to have broken up but their biggest priority is their baby and they are navigating a way to make sure she grows up with her parents.

Neither Hewitt nor Davidson has addressed the breakup comments as of yet.