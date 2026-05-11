King Charles eldest son 'Steve' went undetected: Royals aware of the fact

King Charles eldest son 'Steve' went undetected: Roylas aware of the fact

The royal family takes all protactive meassures to save their members from a potential harm even during their studies and trainings.

Prince William is one of the most high-profile members of the British royal family and will one day step into the role of King.

The future monarch did not want to destroy the fun-filled moments of his university life.

Throughout his time at St Andrews, William managed to live relatively under the radar – helped in part by an agreement between the university and the British press not to publish paparazzi photographs or intrusive stories about the young royal.

To avoid the spotlight amd bad press, the prince also reportedly used the unexpected fake name 'Steve' in a bid to go unnoticed during his four years of study.

William has long made efforts to protect his privacy – something he and Kate now also prioritise for their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

William, now 43, attended the University of St Andrews in Scotland between 2001 and 2005.

He initially enrolled to study Art History before later switching to Geography, and it was there that he met his future wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales.

Dr Brian Lang, the Principal and Vice-Chancellor of St Andrews during William's time there, explained to HELLO! how the university worked to safeguard the prince's privacy.

"Andrew Neil, the Lord Rector of the university, being a very experienced newspaper man, helped us negotiate a deal with the British press, whereupon they would leave William alone in return for a photo opportunity once a semester. And on the whole, that worked," said Dr Lang.

"One thing that I did as soon as we knew that William was going to be a student, was to warn the student body that we expected them to respect privacy of information.

"So, I made it quite clear to the students by doing an interview to the student newspaper, in which I made it quite clear that we would take a very, very dim view of any inappropriate information being passed on. Not just about William, but about any other student," he said.

"This was not just a privacy issue for William, but for his fellow students as well. The privacy warning and the privacy injunctions were applied to the whole student body. We needed to take care of the privacy of all of the students, all of the staff, as well as William, and again on the whole that worked."

The former Principal continued: "After William had gone, a newspaper editor told me that he was astonished by just how disciplined and how secure the student body had been during William's time. They behaved extremely well.

"I think that says a great deal for the student body and staff of St Andrews that nothing inappropriate, nothing significant, was passed on."