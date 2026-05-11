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Prince William jokes about crowd before praising 'Limitless' mental health team

Prince William supports urgent suicide prevention mission at New James’ Place Centre
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 11, 2026

Prince William jokes about crowd before praising &apos;Limitless&apos; mental health team
Prince William jokes about crowd before praising 'Limitless' mental health team

Prince William brought both compassion to Birmingham on Monday as he opened a new centre dedicated to helping men facing suicidal crisis during Mental Health Awareness Week.

The future King visited the newly opened James’ Place centre, the charity’s fourth site offering free, life-saving therapy to men in urgent need of support.

The organisation already runs successful centres in Liverpool, London and Newcastle, and hopes the Birmingham hub will expand its reach even further.

William spent time meeting therapists, supporters and representatives from the National Suicide Prevention Network, as well as staff connected to St James’ Place.

During the visit, the Prince joked about how many people had been squeezed into one room before praising the team’s ambition.

“The sky’s the ceiling for you guys,” he told staff and volunteers, recognising the impact the charity continues to have on men struggling with suicidal thoughts.

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