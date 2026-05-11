What to expect from the shocking 'Money Heist' comeback tease?

What to expect from the shocking Money Heist comeback tease has become the big question after Netflix confirmed that the hit series world is not finished yet.

The announcement came during the Berlin season two premiere in Seville where Álvaro Morte, known as the Professor, shared that the Money Heist universe will continue in new ways.

Netflix also dropped a short teaser that did not announce a normal new season. Instead, it talked about a growing universe that keeps evolving and ended with a line suggesting the revolution is not over.

This eventually led all of the series’ fans to believe that more spin off shows are on the way.

The teaser also showed a gold bar being uncovered, which has sparked theories online.

Some viewers think that the story may return to the aftermath of the Bank of Spain robbery whereas others believe the focus will shift to different characters in separate stories, similar to the Berlin spin off.

Fans, however, have reacted strongly online, with many happy that Netflix is expanding the story instead of rebooting it with a new cast.

The original show became a global hit and turned its characters into worldwide icons.

Reports have also suggested that another spin off may already be in production, focusing on Colonel Tamayo.