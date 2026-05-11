Prince William sails to Scilly in tribute to Duchy colleague without Kate

As Princess Kate begins her journey to Italy, Prince William is set to highlight major efforts to strengthen coastal communities during a two-day visit to Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly later this month.

On Thursday 21 May, the Prince of Wales will visit Nansledan, a large-scale and carefully planned urban extension to Newquay being developed by the Duchy of Cornwall.

The project, designed as a modern community rooted in traditional town planning, already includes around 900 homes alongside a primary school, offices, a community centre and more than 40 local businesses.

William will tour plans for the upcoming Market Street development, a new high street-style hub expected to open in 2028.

Once complete, it will provide space for local artisans and independent businesses, aiming to boost the local economy while fostering a strong sense of community.

He will also visit some of the first build to rent homes in Nansledan, meeting residents and joining a short walkabout with locals.

The following day, Friday 22 May, the Prince will travel to the Isles of Scilly aboard the island’s new pilot boat, John Guy, named in memory of a long-serving Duchy colleague.

The vessel, funded by the Duchy of Cornwall, will support safer navigation around island waters, including guiding larger ships.

During his visit, William will open a new facility at the Isles of Scilly Hospital and meet staff and patients.

He will also view a near-complete development of 10 new sustainable homes being built to help address the islands’ acute housing shortage.

The visit will also reflect on the damage caused by Storm Goretti earlier in 2026, which led to the loss of vital shelter-belt trees protecting communities from harsh weather.

William will meet emergency responders and take part in replanting a shelter-belt tree.