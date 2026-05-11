Pete Davidson reignites Kanye West feud with shocking new remarks

Pete Davidson sparked massive controversy after making shocking jokes during The Roast of Kevin Hart at the Kia Forum in California.

The comedian got strong reactions online after joking about the death of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, who was tragically shot during a Turning Point USA event in 2025.

Many viewers criticised the comments and called them disrespectful because Kirk left behind his wife and two young children.

Davidson also reignited his long running feud with Kanye West during the roast.

While joking on stage, he referred to the rapper with a controversial insult connected to West’s past antisemitic remarks, which quickly spread across social media.

The recent comments, however, brought attention back to the public drama between Davidson and West which started during Davidson’s relationship with Kim Kardashian in 2021.

Their heated feud included online attacks, diss tracks and viral social media posts that continued for months.

Davidson previously revealed that the online harassment during that period deeply affected his mental health and even led him to seek trauma therapy.

Now, years later, Pete Davidson’s newest remarks have once again placed the old celebrity feud back into headlines.