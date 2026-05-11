Prince George, Archie's godfather forced to make bombshell decision

Hugh Grosvenor, who is a godfather to Prince George of Wales (son of Prince William) and Prince Archie of Sussex (son of Prince Harry), has reportedly been forced to make £700m decision over 340-year-old family empire.

Duke of Westminster's property company, the Grosvenor Group, is reportedly looking to sell its US real estate assets worth millions after a huge loss, according to multiple outlets.

The company's chief executive James Raynor said that the real estate portfolio will be sold "over a period of time", as per Bloomberg.

It emerges amid reports that the group recorded a huge loss in the North America region and worldwide in 2025.

The group's website lists multiple US properties across Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Washington that are in well-connected locations.

The company also boasts an impressive London portfolio, with significant property in Mayfair and Belgravia.

The Grosvenor Group roots trace back over three centuries when it was founded in 1677 by Hugh's ancestor, Sir Thomas Grosvenor, 3rd Baronet.

Hugh is the only son of the late Gerald Grosvenor, the 6th Duke of Westminster, and his wife Natalia, who also share three daughters from their 38-year marriage.

Duke of Westminster has reportedly donated a huge personal sum to important cause backed by close friend and the future British monarch, Prince William.

When his father died unexpectedly in August 2016 from a heart attack, Hugh inherited the dukedom and control of the historic Grosvenor Estate.

He took over the family's Westminster Foundation and became Chair of the family's property group. The Duke also has a net worth of billions, topping The Sunday Times 40 Under 40 Rich List in 2024 with an impressive fortune of £10.1 billion.