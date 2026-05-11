Inside Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban's family dynamic after no-contact rumours

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman finalised their divorce in early 2026

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s family is much more normal than it seems from rumours suggesting that the country star is no longer on talking terms with their daughters.

The 58-year-old singer was reported to be estranged from the Babygirl star, 58, and their daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15, ever since the divorce was finalised earlier this year.

Reports suggested that the singer had moved away from the family because their daughters sided with their mom completely.

However, an insider shared that it couldn’t be farther from the truth. "The girls are very close with their mom and also protective of her. They do have a relationship with their dad, too," they told People Magazine.

The insider noted that the “family dynamic is much more normal than people assume."

Kidman and Urban’s split came as a surprise to the onlookers since they appeared to be in a perfect marriage from the outside, marking 20 years together.

However, they split up in September 2025, and Kidman filed for divorce.

According to their divorce settlement, the Nine Perfect Strangers actress got the primary residential custody of the daughters, while both the parents agreed that they would be equally involved in major decisions for their daughters’ future.