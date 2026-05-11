King Charles and Queen Camilla’s hilarious ‘window war’ revealed by royal insider

Queen Camilla’s younger sister, Annabel Elliot, revealed that even King Charles and Camilla are not immune to household disagreements.

In an extract from royal expert Robert Hardman’s book, Charles III: New King. New Court.

The Inside Story, Annabel paints a warm and humorous picture of the royal couple’s private life at Clarence House, filled with takeaways, teasing banter and an ongoing battle over open windows.

According to Annabel, the King’s love of fresh air has become something of a running joke at home.

While Charles reportedly insists on opening windows to keep rooms cool, Camilla is far less enthusiastic, preferring a space that feels “warm and cosy.”

“There’s a constant battle about it,” Annabel revealed. “He will have opened it. She will creep in behind and shut it.

So there’s a lot of: ‘Oh darling, you shut the window.’ ‘Yes, I have, because we’re all freezing.’”

This has apparently become so well known among royal staff that there is now a running joke inside the palace that if anyone is searching for the King, they simply need to “look for the flapping curtains.”