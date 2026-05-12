King Charles and Camilla mingle with Clooneys, Ant and Dec to celebrate 50th anniversary

King Charles and Queen Camilla led a dazzling evening of music and celebration at London’s Royal Albert Hall as they marked 50 years of The King's Trust.

“What a night!” royal watchers declared as the King and Queen arrived to a star-studded welcome at the iconic venue, where television favourites Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly greeted the royal couple on the red carpet.

Charles appeared relaxed and cheerful as he joked with the presenting duo, telling them it had been “a long time” since they last met while complimenting them on their youthful looks.

Ant quickly laughed off the remark, joking that he was wearing “a lot of makeup.”

Inside the venue, the royal couple mingled with an extraordinary guest list featuring Hollywood stars, music legends and British celebrities.

Among the most talked-about arrivals were George Clooney and Amal Clooney, with Queen Camilla reportedly chatting to Amal about makeup during the glamorous evening.

Beauty mogul Charlotte Tilbury also attended in a shimmering metallic gown, while stars including Benedict Cumberbatch, Gareth Southgate and Idris Elba joined the celebrations.

Rolling Stones legend Ronnie Wood and his wife Sally made a striking entrance in matching sunglasses, while Kate Garraway and singer Rita Ora added to the glamour of the night.

Rita Ora later joined an all-star musical lineup that included Rod Stewart, Craig David, Anne-Marie and Jools Holland.

As Charles and Camilla took their seats in the royal box, Ruby Turner performed the national anthem, prompting the audience to rise before the evening’s entertainment got underway.

The celebration honoured five decades of the King’s Trust, the charity Charles founded in 1976 to support young people facing hardship and disadvantage.

Since then, the organisation has helped transform millions of lives across the UK and around the world.