 
Geo News

King Charles and Camilla mingle with Clooneys, Ant and Dec to celebrate 50th anniversary

King Charles jokes with Ant and Dec on red carpet as King’s Trust gala kicks off
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 12, 2026

King Charles and Camilla mingle with Clooneys, Ant and Dec to celebrate 50th anniversary
King Charles and Camilla mingle with Clooneys, Ant and Dec to celebrate 50th anniversary

King Charles and Queen Camilla led a dazzling evening of music and celebration at London’s Royal Albert Hall as they marked 50 years of The King's Trust. 

“What a night!” royal watchers declared as the King and Queen arrived to a star-studded welcome at the iconic venue, where television favourites Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly greeted the royal couple on the red carpet.

Charles appeared relaxed and cheerful as he joked with the presenting duo, telling them it had been “a long time” since they last met while complimenting them on their youthful looks. 

Ant quickly laughed off the remark, joking that he was wearing “a lot of makeup.”

Inside the venue, the royal couple mingled with an extraordinary guest list featuring Hollywood stars, music legends and British celebrities. 

Among the most talked-about arrivals were George Clooney and Amal Clooney, with Queen Camilla reportedly chatting to Amal about makeup during the glamorous evening.

Beauty mogul Charlotte Tilbury also attended in a shimmering metallic gown, while stars including Benedict Cumberbatch, Gareth Southgate and Idris Elba joined the celebrations.

Rolling Stones legend Ronnie Wood and his wife Sally made a striking entrance in matching sunglasses, while Kate Garraway and singer Rita Ora added to the glamour of the night.

Rita Ora later joined an all-star musical lineup that included Rod Stewart, Craig David, Anne-Marie and Jools Holland.

As Charles and Camilla took their seats in the royal box, Ruby Turner performed the national anthem, prompting the audience to rise before the evening’s entertainment got underway.

The celebration honoured five decades of the King’s Trust, the charity Charles founded in 1976 to support young people facing hardship and disadvantage. 

Since then, the organisation has helped transform millions of lives across the UK and around the world.

Prince William jokes about crowd before praising 'Limitless' mental health team video
Prince William jokes about crowd before praising 'Limitless' mental health team
King Charles eldest son 'Steve' went undetected: Royals aware of the fact
King Charles eldest son 'Steve' went undetected: Royals aware of the fact
Kensington Palace issues statement as Princess Kate heads to Italy
Kensington Palace issues statement as Princess Kate heads to Italy
King Charles makes visit to Guy's Cancer Centre amid ongoing recovery video
King Charles makes visit to Guy's Cancer Centre amid ongoing recovery
Andrew ‘shaken' after latest incident: Urgent meeting held at Palace video
Andrew ‘shaken' after latest incident: Urgent meeting held at Palace
Princess Eugenie receives disturbing news ahead of baby's arrival
Princess Eugenie receives disturbing news ahead of baby's arrival
King Charles, Prince william heartbroken over death of royal superfan
King Charles, Prince william heartbroken over death of royal superfan
Meghan Markle gives shock to fans with 'suspicious' Archie, Lilibet move
Meghan Markle gives shock to fans with 'suspicious' Archie, Lilibet move