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Princess Kate's Italy visit takes surprise turn as mayor delivers big news

Princess of Wales receives good news about meaningful milestone as she flies to Italy
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 12, 2026

Princess Kate&apos;s Italy visit takes surprise turn as mayor delivers big news

Princess Kate, who will be arriving in Reggio Emilia in northern Italy on Wednesday for her first solo overseas visit since recovering from her cancer battle, received delightful news.

Kensington Palace revealed last week that the future Queen will be conducting a two-day visit as a “significant next step” for her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood. Now, it is being disclosed that the Princess of Wales will be a recipient of a prestigious honour upon her arrival.

Catherine will be presented with “Primo Tricolore” – Reggio Emilia’s highest honour – in recognition of her Early Years work, according to Hello! magazine.

“We consider this visit truly prestigious because it highlights one of the experiences that make our city a model known and appreciated worldwide,” The city’s Mayor, Marco Massari told a council session.

“We are convinced that the visit of a woman who uses her popularity as a vehicle for spreading educational approaches in harmony with the Reggio Approach is of great importance.”

Primo Tricolore is the original green, white, and red flag, of the country which was created in 1797, before the unification of Italy in 1861. It bears the coat of arms of the Cispadane Republic – four arrows surrounded by a laurel wreath, was later adopted to represent the entire country.

The ceremony is likely to be held in private since the Princess of Wales is conducting the visit in her capacity as patron of the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, rather than at the request of the UK government.

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