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Buckingham Palace shares glimpses from King Charles star-studded milestone

King Charles beams with joy as he begins new chapter amid health woes
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 12, 2026

Buckingham Palace shares glimpses from King Charles star-studded milestone
Buckingham Palace shares glimpses from King Charles star-studded party

Royal family delighted royal fans with an exciting King Charles' update following a star-studded evening.

On Monday night, the monarch and Queen Camilla celebrated the 50th anniversary of The King's Trust alongside several renowned figures from different walks of life.

According to Palace, "The King and Queen joined King’s Trust ambassadors, alumni, staff, and volunteers at the Royal Albert Hall for a special evening recognising the work of the charity.

"Congratulations to all the young people The Trust has supported over the last 50 years on your remarkable achievements."

The video, shared by the royal family on social media, showcased the beaming King greeting and interacting with guests, including Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, known as Ant and Dec, George and Amal Clooney, and others.

King Charles shared his feelings about completing this special milestone.

He said, "It's a wonderfully proud but extraordinary moment to think that it's 50 years since I started this trust.

"Quite difficult to get it off the ground in the first place, but we did."

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