Duchess of Edinburgh stuns royal world with secret skill at Windsor event

Duchess Sophie's shocking new talent lands her center stage at Windsor event

King Charles and Prince William's trusted royal, Duchess Sophie, stunned royal world with her secret skill at Windsor's iconic event.

The Duchess of Edinburg, known for her amazing styling sense, has showed off her new inspiring talent – she’s now a garden designer.

Prince Edward's wife is taking the lead in creating a garden for the Royal Windsor Flower Show which takes place in June.

The 61-year-old is excitedly working on the plants with Purpose Garden which will be at the heart of this year’s show.

Sophie’s garden will be at the heart of a busy show which will also see the usual competitions marquee open as well as crafts and special talks about horticulture.

The much-adored royal is working with Alan Williams of Landform Consultants to create the space and their first ideas have now been unveiled.

The finished garden will be unveiled at the Flower Show, which takes place on June 6 in Windsor Great Park.

Meeting Alan Titchmarsh, Honourary President of the Royal Windsor Flower Show, the Duchess of Edinburgh showed some of the inspiration for the garden which will highlight the importance of healthy soil. The garden is also designed to help understand how food is grown.

With just weeks to go until the big royal event, the plans for the garden were up for inspection as final preparations got under way.

The idea behind the garden is tied to one of Sophie’s long standing causes, supporting young people to make a career in the food industry, as well as her interest in sustainable food production.

The show is run by the Royal Windsor Rose and Horticultural Society which was set up in 1892 under the guidance of Queen Victoria.

It held its first flower show on July 8 1892 at the Royal Albert Institute and it was held in several other locations until 1895 when Victoria gave permission for it to take place within Windsor Great Park.

It’s had a string of royal patrons ever since with King Edward VII and King George V both taking the role. Queen Elizabeth II took up the patronage in 1953 and held it until her death. The patron of the Royal Windsor Flower Show is now King Charles III.