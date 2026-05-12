Prince William resists King Charles latest move for Beatrice, Eugenie

King Charles is “still very fond” of his two nieces Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, and Prince William reportedly believes that his cousins are not to blamed for the shameful acts of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson.

After the disgraced Andrew and Fergie were firmly ousted, it was noted that the royals were slowly distancing themselves from Beatrice and Eugenie until last week.

Buckingham Palace announced the happy news of Eugenie’s third baby, which sent a very clear message that the York sisters are still under the protection of the King. However, royal biographer Phil Dampier still believes that the relations between the Yorks and the rest of the royals are at “an all-time low”.

Moreover, William is not in favour of his father’s decision to welcome Beatrice and Eugenie back into the royal fold, since dark clouds of the Epstein files are still looming.

Sources have revealed that William is pushing his father to take a “clearer action to distance the institution from the entire York branch of the family” and Queen Camilla agrees with the Prince of Wales.

“William was keen to keep the girls close and not let them be tainted by the sins of their father and the stupidity of both parents, but the Epstein revelations mean he has abandoned that plan,” the source said via Mail on Sunday.

“The way he and Kate have pointedly not publicly welcomed the baby news is a sign of how things have changed.”

The expert stressed that as the future king and Queen, William and Kate need to distance themselves from the York drama, including sisters.

He added that if Andrew is being taken out of the line of succession, there “must be a possibility that Beatrice and Eugenie, as well as their children, will also be taken out, lancing the boil once and for all”.