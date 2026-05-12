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Queen Camilla issues personal statement as King faces health challenge

Royal family shares Queen Camilla's important message honouring health workers
By
Areeba Khan
|

Published May 12, 2026

Queen Camilla issues personal statement as King faces health challenge

Queen Camilla made her first personal statement after King Charles made an emotional confession about a challenge he has been facing due to cancer.

On May 12, the Queen honoured health workers in her new message, calling them "quite simply, marvellous!"

She celebrated the Roald Dahl Nurses, a charity of which she is also a patron.

Camilla penned, "As the proud Patron of Roald Dahl's Marvellous Children's Charity, I wanted to write to you as we celebrate International Nurses' Day, to thank you for everything that you do.

"For 35 years, you have supported and cared for seriously ill children across our country, making all the difference in the world to them and to their families."

The Queen recalled her old meetings with the nurses who always appeared lively and kind towards their patients and their duty.

Camilla said that she "never fails to be struck by your compassion, professionalism, cheerfulness and remarkable ability to make things happen."

Queen Camilla's note praising nurses followed King Charles' confession of chemotherapy side effects during his visit to Guy's Hospital.

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