Kristen Bell reveals Dax Shepard's honest thoughts about Mother's Day

The 'Frozen' star reveals her and Dax Shepard's Mother's Day tradition

Kristen Bell is revealing how one conversation with her husband Dax Shepard changed Mother’s Day in their household forever.

The Emmy-winning actress revealed on Instagram on Sunday, May 10, that Shepard once shared his honest thoughts about the expectations placed on moms during the holiday — and his observation sparked a tradition she now looks forward to every year.

“Six years ago, my husband asked me what I actually wanted for Mother’s Day — not what I thought a good mom was supposed to say,” Bell wrote, explaining that Shepard had noticed an unfair cultural divide.

“He’d noticed something: Father’s Day has this culturally accepted ‘See you later, I’m golfing’ energy. And nobody questions it,” she shared. “Meanwhile, Mother’s Day comes with runny eggs and soggy pancakes made with so much love you have to smile through every bite.”

So instead, Shepard asked Bell to picture her ideal day without the pressure to feel like a ‘good mom,’ and she knew exactly what she wanted.

“I said: spa day with my mom friends, at home (very me), no logistics, no set up, no clean up. ‘Got it,’ he said. Reader, he delivered. Every year since,” wrote the Frozen star wrote.

This year’s celebration included massages, pedicures, pastries and time with close friends including some of her Nobody Wants This costars — all while Shepard handled kid duty with their daughters, Lincoln and Delta.

“Today, the dads are taking the kids, the masseuse is on her way, and I am horizontal,” wrote the Gossip Girl star, noting that Shepard even took on catering duty for the ladies’ spa day.

She ended the tribute on a heartfelt note: “Being a mom is the best thing I’ve ever done. Today, my husband made sure the world moms me back.”