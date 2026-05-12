Kate Middleton reclaims Meghan Markle spotlight as royal mission launches

Meghan Markle's reaction came to light as Princess Kate and the firm launched a royal mission, grabbing the spotlight from the Sussexes.

Prince Harry and his wife visited Australia in April 2026. That trip indeed boosted the brand Sussex as they were welcomed by Aussies wholeheartedly and got some positive press.

Now, Meghan's reported competitor, Kate Middleton, is set to embark on her first overseas royal tour since her cancer announcement.

According to In Touch Weekly, the former Suits actress has been reacting quite harshly over the news as she believes the future Queen is preparing to reclaim the spotlight from the Sussexes.

An insider claimed that Meghan is questioning the timing of Kate's Italy trip.

"It’s clear she’s [Catherine] trying to reestablish her territory, and Meghan is convinced it’s because Kate is feeling threatened," the source shared.

It was reported that the Duchess called Kate Middleton "unnecessarily competitive," and her Italian tour is a sign of it.

"Meghan says every time she and Harry start building momentum, the royal machine suddenly swings into action and steals the spotlight away from them again," the report stated.

Archie and Lilibet's mother does not believe that Princess Kate's travel plans have any "coincidence."

Prince William's wife latest "appearances and projects is a calculated move to shift the focus back onto her and the monarchy [Mehan thinks]," the source said.