Andrew accuser's 'truth' lives on as her posthumous memoir hits milestone

Virginia Giuffre’s truth does not seem to die soon as her recently published posthumous memoir has been crowned as book of the year at the British Book Awards.

Giuffre, who died by suicide at the age of 41 last year, was one of the primary accusers of Jeffrey Epstein.

Prior to King Charles's US State Visit last month, Sky Roberts, Ms Giuffre's brother, alongside his wife Amanda, pleaded with the monarch to engage with both their family and survivors of the convicted paedophile Epstein.

"We need the King of England to stand up and show his unity with survivors. All we ask is for a 10-minute meeting with the King to show him that we're real people, with real feelings," Roberts told the BBC.

In a ceremony at Grosvenor House in London on Monday, her posthumous won the book of the year prize and non-fiction narrative book of the year.

Poet and children's author Michael Rosen won the children’s non-fiction illustrated award for his latest book with illustrator Helen Oxenbury, titled Oh Dear, Look What I Got!

American writer Suzanne Collins, best known for the Hunger Games franchise, also triumphed in the children’s fiction category for Sunrise On The Reaping.

Meanwhile, writer and TV presenter Richard Osman, who was awarded an OBE by the Princess Royal last week, received a special nod in the crime and thriller category, though came away empty-handed.

Philip Jones, editor of The Bookseller and chair of the judges at the British Book Awards, said: "Our winners represent the very best of the book trade, standing up for the books and the authors when others would try to stand them down."