Prince Harry sparks hope for reunion as King's key aide speeds up efforts

Prince Harry is looking forward to a meeting with his father King Charles as they finally hope to put their year-long feud behind them.

Following their meeting at Clarence House last September, the father-son have not met, sparking suggestions that their reconciliation has hit an impasse. It also doesn’t help that Prince William is strongly against the reunion.

However, the air is changing inside the Buckingham Palace since a well-respected aide of King Charles has taken on a crucial mission to mend ties between the monarch’s two sons. Sources now claim that Harry is hoping to see his father, along Meghan and their children Archie and Lilibet, at Balmoral.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are planning to spend over month in Europe this summer, flying shortly after the children’s schools finish in June, according to a report by Closer.

Sources insist that Harry is “is pushing hard for a family stay at Balmoral this summer” and “genuinely believes Balmoral could be the place where things finally start healing”.

Meanwhile, the security concerns still loom large and Meghan is “not fully comfortable in Britain”, but Harry is determined.

Even if Meghan and the children are not coming around this time, as Harry chooses to wait for the verdict on his police protection from the UK Home Office.

The report comes after it was revealed that King’s key aide Theo Rycroft, who had been instrumental in executing the US visit last month, has made it his “number one mission” to reunite the estranged royal brothers all for the sake of cancer-stricken monarch.

Charles is in “great pain” emotionally over his sons and Theo is of the view that the feud is “f---ing ridiculous” and will be resolving it “urgently”.