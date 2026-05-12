Palace secretly preparing for Prince William's ‘risky' overseas trip

Prince William seems ready to bend the rules for the sake of one crucial event as Kensington Palace prepares for urgent orders at any moment’s notice.

The Prince of Wales has had a busy week as he hosted a Garden Party at Buckingham Palace, followed by official celebration for Sir David Attenborough and then opening the latest centre for James’ Place, marking the start of Mental Health Awareness Week.

Despite his engagements, William, who is an avid football fan, made time to watch his favourite club, Aston Villa, play at Villa Park and secure a place in the Europa League final. The match took place in a massive public setting, where implementing security could very well prove to be tricky.

With the final to take place in Istanbul, Turkey next week, a Kensington Palace source noted that the future king will somehow attend the much-anticipated match, even amid security headache.

“Did you see his face last week?” they said. “He will find a way.”

There is no official confirmation, possibly due to security risk for the senior working royal, but football fans can expect attendance from the future King.

After the Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest game last week, Villa boss Unai Emery told reporters that William was in the dressing room with the players and celebrated the win.

Moreover, Kate, who is set to leave for Italy for a two-day visit, also revealed during the Palace Garden Party the next day that William had “bags under the eyes” after celebrating the win.