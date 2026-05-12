Duchess Sophie leaves UK to perform important role for King Charles

Duchess Sophie returned to headlines with yet another important appearance as King Charles' 'secret weapon.'

On May 12, the royal family's fan page shared that the Duchess of Edinburgh had arrived for the important Copenhagen Summit in Denmark.

Other than her, King Frederik X of Denmark was also photographed arriving for the event.

Dressed in a pant suit, Sophie was beaming with joy as she was there to represent King Charles.

It is not hidden from anyone that the non-controversial member of the firm, Sophie, has always taken her royal role quite seriously.

Earlier, in a conversation with Alaina MacGregor on the Golden Legacy Series podcast, Prince Edward's wife shed light on her role as a working royal.

She said, "My role, as with all members of the family, is to primarily support the King and the monarchy. That is one side of the focus."

"But also, we're lucky enough to be able to fulfil our passions and our interests and these over my time as a member of the royal family have developed," Sophie added.