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Prince William meets Māori Queen for first time at Windsor Castle

Prince William takes on growing global role as he welcomes Māori to Castle
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 12, 2026

Prince William meets Māori Queen for first time at Windsor Castle
Prince William meets Māori Queen for first time at Windsor Castle

Prince William welcomed New Zealand’s Māori monarch, Te Arikinui Kuini Nga wai hono i te po, to Windsor Castle on Tuesday.

The audience marked the first official meeting between the Prince of Wales and the Māori Queen since she ascended to the role 19 months ago following the death of her father, Kiingi Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII, one of New Zealand’s most respected Indigenous leaders.

William received Her Majesty in a private audience at Windsor Castle, where the pair are believed to have discussed shared interests including community leadership, youth opportunities and cultural connection.

Shortly after the meeting, the official social media account for the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a warm photograph from the occasion alongside the message: “A pleasure to meet with Māori Queen Te Arikinui Kuini Nga wai hono i te po today at Windsor Castle.”

Te Arikinui Kuini Nga wai hono i te po became the second Queen in history when she was chosen by tribal leaders in 2024 to succeed her late father as head of the Kiingitanga movement.

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