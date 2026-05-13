Did Saudi Arabia secretly bomb Iran? Report sparks global attention

A controversial report by Reuters has claimed that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia launched direct but unannounced strikes on Iran in retaliation to the attacks carried out on the Gulf state by the Islamic Republic amid its ongoing war against the United States and Israel.

The outlet reports that two western and two Iranian officials, briefed on the matter, have confirmed Saudi attacks, which marks the first publicly reported instance of direct Saudi military involvement in the conflict.

The western officials claimed that the attacks were carried out by the Saudi Air Force as a "tit for tat" response in March. However, the specific targets were not revealed.

Saudi Arabian and Iranian foreign ministries did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the matter.

Iran hit all six Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states with its missiles and drones in retaliation to the U.S.-Israeli strikes. The Islamic Republic hit oil and gas infrastructure in the Arab countries, in addition to attacking the U.S. military sites in the region.

Reports suggest that Saudi Arabia informed Iran of the attacks and threatened to retaliate further if attacked again. The reported communication led to deeper diplomatic engagement and an understanding between the two countries to de-escalate.

A senior Saudi foreign ministry official, who did not directly address the matter, said, “We reaffirm Saudi Arabia's consistent position advocating de-escalation, self-restraint and the reduction of tensions in pursuit of the stability, security and prosperity of the region and its people.”

Former Saudi Intelligence Chief Turki al-Faisal reiterated the Kingdom’s position of self-restraint, saying, “Our leadership chose to endure the pains caused by a neighbour in order to protect the lives and property of its citizens.”

There’s no official confirmation from Iran and Saudi Arabia about the alleged attacks.