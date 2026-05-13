FDA Commissioner Marty Makary out after vape policy clashes

U.S. President Trump confirmed Makary’s departure on Tuesday, May 12, citing that the commissioner “was having some difficulties.”

Trump didn’t specify whether he resigned or was fired. However, multiple reports suggest that Trump signed off on ousting him last week.

The proximate cause seems to be the reluctance on the part of Makary to authorise the production of fruit-flavoured e-cigarettes.

Sources indicate that Makary indicated in private conversations that he felt uneasy in endorsing fruit-flavoured cigarettes since they attracted youths. However, the FDA recently changed its stance and authorised fruit-flavoured cigarettes manufactured by Glas, based in Los Angeles.

Makary is a former Johns Hopkins surgeon who rose to prominence as a COVID-19 vaccine skeptic and advocate for the “Make America Healthy Again” movement.

He also drew pharmaceutical industry ire after rejecting several rare disease and cancer treatments.

Trump has appointed Kyle Diamantas, a deputy commissioner who is head of the FDA’s food program, as acting chief.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Health Secretary, noted that the process "is already well underway" for finding a replacement.

This is another in a line of high-level health officials to leave due to Kennedy, coming on the heels of departures at CDC and HHS.