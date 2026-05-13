Trump health update: President to undergo medical examination amid serious concerns

U.S. President Donald Trump will undergo a medical and dental checkup on May 26 at Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre.

The medical checkup was confirmed by White House on Monday, May 11, describing it as “a routine annual dental and medical assessment as part of his regular preventive health care.”

This marks his fourth disclosed medical visit since his return to office.

Trump is about to turn 80 this June, becoming the oldest person ever elected to the White House.

Health concerns for Trump have increased following his public appearances, showing bruises and wounds to his hands, along with bruises on his skin.

Trump's doctor, Navy Captain Sean Barbabella, had stated that the bruises were due to "handshaking frequently and taking aspirin." He reportedly consumes 325 milligrams of aspirin each day, more than is advised by his physicians, as a preventative measure against heart disease.

Despite increased health scrutiny, the president has dismissed all concerns. While talking to reporters on Monday, he said he feels “literally the same” as he did 50 years ago.

“I don’t know why. It’s not because I eat the best foods,” he said.