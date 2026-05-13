King Charles admits bitter truth about his future as crisis grows

King Charles has accepted the biggest truth about his life in his emotional admission during an iconic event at Buckingham Palace.

The monarch, 77, made shock admission in a hilarious way, revealing that the time is running out and he must take drastic action to resolve the daunting crisis within the royal family.

The King, who's still undergoing his cancer treatment, attarcted massive attention from those gathered nearby with his self-deprecating exchange.

He was all smiles when he joked about ageing in a candid exchange at a Buckingham Palace garden party on Tuesday.

During his walkabout among the guests, Prince William and Harry's fatehr paused to speak with Virginia Cavill, who was seated in a wheelchair following a recent fall that left her with a broken ankle.

The British monarch quipped about the challenges of ageing, telling Ms Cavill: "This is the trouble as you get older, I know it's going to happen to me."

When the lady enquired about his own wellbeing, the King offered a small smile in response.

"I'm OK, I totter along," he replied.

Close to 8,000 guests descended on Buckingham Palace on Tuesday afternoon for a garden party honouring frontline workers from across the United Kingdom.

The Princess of Kate and Prince William did not attend the event as Catherine was preparing to travel to Italy.