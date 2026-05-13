Katie Price's husband sparks suspicion with 'Muscat' airport claims

Katie also revealed that he would be moving to the UK, wanted to meet her children

Katie Price's husband, Lee Andrews' excuse for not joining his new wife on the scheduled episode of Good Morning Britain has failed to convince the viewers.

The Pricey, 47, and her husband got married in January 2026 after knowing each other for just one week.

However, the couple had been set to make their first joint UK TV appearance.

Lee posted a video on Instagram in which he claimed that he had been delayed while flying from Muscat, Oman.

However, viewers noticed an inconsistency, as the clip clearly appeared to show Dubai International Airport rather than Muscat.

Katie Price appeared on GMB alongside Susanna Reid and Ed Balls to defend her husband and clarify what really happened.

During her interview, Price defended Andrews and dismissed speculation that he might have been detained. When host Susanna Reid questioned, “I wonder if he’s telling you everything – do you trust him?” Price firmly responded that she did, maintaining her confidence in her husband.

Katie also revealed that he would be moving to the UK, wanted to meet her children, and planned to expand his business there.