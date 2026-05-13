Tom Cruise, Pamela Anderson romance rumours are heating up again?

Hollywood may have just stumbled into its most unexpected potential power couple yet.

Nearly a year after Tom Cruise and Pamela Anderson sparked curiosity by leaving the same New York hotel separately, insiders now claim the pair have quietly stayed in touch – and apparently, there’s “definitely” chemistry.

According to sources, Tom reached out to Pamela after watching her 2024 film The Last Showgirl and praising her performance.

From there, conversations reportedly snowballed into a deeper connection built around their shared love of movies, fame and surviving decades in Hollywood without completely losing their minds.

“‘There’s no denying a spark exists,’” the insider claimed. “‘He’s always had good things to say about Pamela and holds her in high regard.’”

And unlike some whirlwind romances from Tom’s past, friends say this one is moving unusually slowly – which, in celebrity terms, probably means nobody has rented a private island yet.

Pamela, meanwhile, has been enjoying a major career and image reinvention, embracing makeup-free red carpets and starring in projects like The Naked Gun.

She also recently admitted she had a brief romance with Liam Neeson after filming together.

Still, insiders say Tom may have caught her attention for a different reason. “‘She’s drawn to those who already understand the pressures of fame, like Tom,’” the source explained.

As for whether this becomes Hollywood’s next blockbuster romance or just another celebrity “what if”? Even insiders admit both stars are proceeding carefully.

But honestly, the internet already seems emotionally invested.