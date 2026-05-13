Katie Price stays resilient through mother Amy's illness and new wedding chapter

Amy was hospitalised in March after being diagnosed with an infection

Katie Price is dealing with her new marriage to Lee Andrews while also coping with her mother's illness.

Her mum was diagnosed with a terminal lung disease called Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) back in 2017, with the irreversible scarring of the lungs making it difficult for her to breathe.

She received a life-changing lung transplant in 2023 but she still continues to struggle with her health.

Katie Price appeared on Good Morning Britain alongside Susanna Reid and Ed Balls, where she was asked about her mother's condition.

The presenter enquired: “How is your mum, because your mum’s been poorly, hasn’t she?”

The mum-of-five confirmed: 'My mum is poorly,” before looking at the camera and issuing Amy an emotional message.She said: 'Mum I know your watching, I know your unwell but I just wanna say, ‘I love you so much and I’m coming to see you tomorrow’.

'She’s not well at the moment, really not well, but i love you so much mum and you’ll probably be tearing up watching this.'

Amy was hospitalised in March after being diagnosed with an infection.

For those unfamiliar, Katie was supposed to appear on GMB this morning with her new husband, but he could not make it, leaving the former model to face an awkward situation alone.

The Pricey, 47, and her husband got married in January 2026 after knowing each other for just one week.

However, the couple had been set to make their first joint UK TV appearance.

Katie tried to manage the situation during the interview, explaining that Lee had missed his flight, while some speculated that he had been detained at the airport.