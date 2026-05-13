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Stephen Colbert's final episodes turning into PDA fest

Pedro Pascal and Julia Louis-Dreyfus both kiss Stephen Colbert on air
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 13, 2026

Stephen Colbert&apos;s final episodes turning into PDA fest
Stephen Colbert’s final episodes turning into PDA fest

Stephen Colbert is apparently spending the final days of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert collecting kisses like they are Emmy awards.

When started as a random moment with Jimmy Fallon on Monday night somehow snowballed into a full-blown on-air kissing streak by Tuesday.

During a reunion with fellow late-night hosts Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers and John Oliver, Colbert jokingly accused Fallon of making out with guests on camera.

Fallon fired back, “No, I think you just want to make out with me.”

Seconds later? They kissed. Television history remains undefeated.

But apparently, other guests saw the clip and thought: wait, where’s my kiss?

On Tuesday’s episode, Julia Louis-Dreyfus replayed the Fallon moment before hinting she wanted in too. “No one’s watching. It’s just between us,” she teased. Colbert instantly folded, replying, “What harm is there?”

The pair kissed as the audience lost its collective mind.

Then came Pedro Pascal, who admitted, “I got jealous,” before also locking lips with the host.

Colbert’s response? “No need! Anytime. These lips will soon be free.”

Honestly, the final weeks of The Late Show have become less of a farewell tour and more of a very chaotic rom-com montage.

For the record, Colbert also revealed he’s kissed stars including Helen Mirren, Allison Janney and Andrew Garfield over the years. Late-night TV really has evolved.

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