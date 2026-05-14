Jennifer Aniston kisses Jim Curtis in sweet life update photo dump

Aniston, 57, and Curtis, 50, have romantically linked since at least July 2025

Jennifer Aniston and her boyfriend Jim Curtis are still going strong.

On Wednesday, May 13, Curtis took to his Instagram to share a life update via a photodump, which featured his friends, colleagues, and, of course, his girlfriend-of-one-year.

The fifth slide of the carousel post features a black-and-white photograph of the Friends star gently kissing the hypnotist’s temple as he flashes a smile. Curtis also shared a picture of Aniston posing with Charlotte Tilbury on the red carpet of a collaboration launch between Aniston’s LolaVie haircare line and Charlotte Tilbury earlier this week.

“Life lately. Grateful,” Curtis captioned the post, which was liked by Aniston and her Friends co-star, Courteney Cox.

Curtis, 50, and Aniston, 57, were first romantically linked in the summer of 2025 after being spotted together on the 4th of July weekend. By October, the Morning Show actress hard-launched the relationship with a sweet 50th birthday tribute for Curtis.

Since then, the couple have been sharing glimpses into their relationship. In her own photodump last month, Aniston shared multiple photos of Curtis, including one of them embracing and another of the wellness expert lounging around on a couch.

In a January interview on the Today show, Curtis revealed that he and Aniston met through mutual friends and had actually been “chatting” for months before the public eventually caught on to their romance.